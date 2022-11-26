ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,975,779 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $731,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NOW stock opened at $407.21 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $679.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.