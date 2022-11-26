SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Hong Gan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.
SES AI Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. State Street Corp grew its position in SES AI by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SES AI by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SES AI by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 584,043 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
