SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Hong Gan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.

SES AI Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. State Street Corp grew its position in SES AI by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SES AI by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SES AI by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 584,043 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.