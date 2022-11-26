Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.56) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.56) to GBX 1,975 ($23.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.47) to GBX 2,852 ($33.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,995.40 ($35.42).

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,546 ($18.28) on Wednesday. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,940 ($46.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,365.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,634.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,240.58.

Insider Activity

About Future

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand acquired 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £99,004.06 ($117,067.59).

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.