Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).

LMP stock opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.17) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 234.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

In related news, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($150,762.68). In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.26), for a total value of £573,000 ($677,545.23). Also, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($150,762.68).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

