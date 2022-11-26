Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $298.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.50.

SXYAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Sika Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Sika has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

