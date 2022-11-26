Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.83.
About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
See Also
