Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

