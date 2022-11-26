Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.