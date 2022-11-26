Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 153 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $422.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

