Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Fiserv by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
