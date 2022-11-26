Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Fiserv by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.