Smith Moore & CO. Buys 301 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $285.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $676.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.