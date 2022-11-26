Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

