Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $86.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

