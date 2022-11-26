Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $172.14 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.27 and its 200 day moving average is $173.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

