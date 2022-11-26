Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,157,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 313,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

NYSE GF opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

