Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

