Smith Moore & CO. Has $239,000 Stock Position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.05% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AFLG opened at $24.47 on Friday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

