Smith Moore & CO. Has $460,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

