Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

BlackRock stock opened at $737.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $934.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $632.20 and its 200-day moving average is $643.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.