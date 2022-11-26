Smith Moore & CO. Invests $301,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $111,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PMX opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

