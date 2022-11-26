Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

