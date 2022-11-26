Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 153 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $422.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

