Smith Moore & CO. Purchases New Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 878.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after acquiring an additional 779,472 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 934.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 464,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3,991.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after buying an additional 262,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 53.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,145,000 after buying an additional 171,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

