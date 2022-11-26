Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,388.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

