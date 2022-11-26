Smith Moore & CO. Sells 244 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

