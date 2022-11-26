Smith Moore & CO. Sells 290 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $167.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

