Smith Moore & CO. Sells 483 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 324,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 211,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,035,000 after buying an additional 283,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 58.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 260,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BellRing Brands

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

