Smith Moore & CO. Sells 483 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

About BellRing Brands

BRBR opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.