Smith Moore & CO. Sells 715 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AFLG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $28.22.

