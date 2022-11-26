Smith Moore & CO. Sells 768 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.