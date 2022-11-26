Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.