Smith Moore & CO. Trims Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Block were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Block by 314.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Block by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 200,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,401,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $220.60.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.