Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $104,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $54.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

