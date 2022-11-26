Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 349.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Snowflake by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $139,343,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,060,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $274.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.97.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.99. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $378.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

