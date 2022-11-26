SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 46,213 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $73,478.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,226.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 27th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00.
  • On Friday, October 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,280 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $9,610.40.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,779 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $9,726.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,356 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $10,202.24.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoundHound AI to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

