SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 46,213 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $73,478.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,226.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,280 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $9,610.40.

On Monday, October 3rd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,779 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $9,726.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,356 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $10,202.24.

On Friday, September 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoundHound AI to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

