Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.80.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.9 %

SCCO opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

