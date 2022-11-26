Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving Sells 3,693 Shares

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at C$117,783.80.

Spin Master Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$34.24 on Friday. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.51.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.36.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

