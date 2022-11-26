Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving Sells 3,693 Shares

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at C$117,783.80.
Spin Master Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$34.24 on Friday. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.51.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
