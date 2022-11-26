SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

