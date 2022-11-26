Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Greenridge Global

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Greenridge Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

STAF stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Read More

