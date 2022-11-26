Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Greenridge Global

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Greenridge Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

STAF stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.