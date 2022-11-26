Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Greenridge Global

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Greenridge Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %
STAF stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.
Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.