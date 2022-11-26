STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

