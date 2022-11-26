STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
STAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %
STAG opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
