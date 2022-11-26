Star Equity Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Star Equity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Star Equity Price Performance
Shares of STRR opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
Further Reading
