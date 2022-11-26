Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

STLD stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

