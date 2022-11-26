Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $47.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Steel Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 70.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Steel Partners Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

