Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,211,000 after purchasing an additional 268,623 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.39. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

