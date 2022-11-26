Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 46.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 91,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.