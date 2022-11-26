StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PTNR opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 89.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Partner Communications by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

