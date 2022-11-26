StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,110 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

