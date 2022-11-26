StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:LCI opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Featured Articles
