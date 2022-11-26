StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.76 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -1.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

