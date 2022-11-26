StockNews.com Lowers Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to Hold

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSQ. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 0.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

