StockNews.com Lowers Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to Hold

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSQ. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Townsquare Media Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
