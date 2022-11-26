StockNews.com Upgrades Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) to Hold

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.5 %
ASM stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.68.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.