Substratum (SUB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.04

Substratum (SUB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $247,904.35 and approximately $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,585.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010420 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00240808 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072566 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

